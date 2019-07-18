Interactive map shows meth lab busts

An interactive map allows Wisconsin residents to search how close they've lived to a meth lab.

The website Rehabs.com created the "Do You Live Near a Meth Lab" map. It allows users to search their address to find how close their home or apartment is to a clandestine lab bust. CLICK HERE to search the map.

The map is based off a decade worth of data, including meth lab busts and geographical and chronological trends.

The study found Wisconsin ranks high when it comes to the average potency of its meth. The state is in the top five in that category, coming in with 77.4 percent. potency That's based off the 1,361 grams seized in 2016.

The top state for meth lab frequency? Missouri. The study found Missouri had 27.6 meth labs per 100,000 residents. Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Indiana rounded out the top five.

Rehabs.com says the methodology is based on data from the Drug Enforcement Agency from 2007 and 2016. It doesn't include all labs in the U.S--just ones that were busted.

