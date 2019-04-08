Intense: Aftermath of a raging house fire shows why you should close doors at night

Across the country, the number of house fires, and injuries in them, is going down, but federal data shows the number of fire deaths nationwide has increased 10 percent in the last decade.

The difference between leaving a door open and closed during a house fire. The door was closed to the bedroom on the left, and the door stayed open to what remains of the bedroom on the right.

Firefighters took us inside a house that burned in De Pere April 1st, showing us the two simple things every homeowner should do to survive a fire.

"If she was up in her bedroom, which is where the fire started, there's no question in my mind, she would have died," says Eric Johnson, De Pere Assistant Fire Chief of Safety and Training.

He takes us into the kitchen first.

"It is pristine here. There's no soot damage. No indication there's a fire burning," he describes.

Around the corner, we can see the damage is just beginning.

"It totally burned through the floor, and actually a bunch of debris came down," says Johnson. "She was directly below this."

Johnson says that spot on the couch, in the middle of the first floor room, is where the homeowner awakened to police banging on her door, getting her out with little time to spare.

"One issue. That smoke detector would work a lot better if there was a battery in it," says Johnson, pointing to a smoke detector hanging open and empty.

Firefighters say they are finding more and more people, especially in older homes, don't have working smoke detectors.

Johnson believes this fire burned at temperatures of nearly 1,500 degrees, contained under a metal roof, and went undetected for quite a while, before someone spotted it from the outside.

Upstairs, in the main bedroom, where firefighters believe the fire started, everything is charred and the smell of smoke lingers even days later.

You can barely make out what was once there.

Without functioning smoke alarms, Johnson says no one would survive the fire in that room.

But just a few feet away, in a second bedroom, it's a different story.

"If anybody were on the other side of the door, they wouldn't have been able to get out, but you'll find that this is an absolutely survivable space. It looks relatively pristine," says Johnson, opening the door to that other room.

The walls are still white. The bed is still in tact, and it's all separated by just that closed wooden door.

"Believe it or not, you wouldn't even have felt the rise in temperature, just by having the door closed," says Johnson.

Because fires burn hotter and faster with so many plastics and synthetics in homes now, increasing risk of death, he says firefighters across the country are on a campaign to get people to close all doors at night.

"That includes children's bedrooms, your bedrooms, the door to your basement, your bathroom even. Keep the door shut. In the event that there's a fire, that will slow the spread of the fire. The fire is still going to spread, but it's going to slow it down significantly," says Johnson. "Imagine your baby in a crib in this, and if this door was open, it's not survivable," he says. "Having a door, sleeping with your door shut, smoke detectors on both sides."

He says he often hears people tell firefighters they think they'll wake up if there's a fire. Instead, he says it's likely the opposite will happen.

"Your senses are numb when you're sleeping," says Johnson. "To think your pets will hear or smell something, or you'll wake up to the smell of smoke, that just doesn't happen. You sleep right through it until it's physically too late."