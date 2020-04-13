Insurance companies giving refunds due to less traffic during pandemic

With Americans driving less because of the pandemic, and getting in fewer accidents, a growing number of insurance companies are now refunding a portion of policyholders' premiums.

WBAY has learned Wisconsin-based American Family Insurance already has checks in the mail.

Company officials tell us they decided to take action after noticing the significant drop in traffic.

"During these challenging times, they want to help, they want to keep people keep going, keep believing and people are driving less, less miles, less accidents," says Tom Kraft, and American Family Insurance Agent.

Representing 2.5 million clients in 19 states, the Madison-based insurance company is sending a $50 premium relief for every vehicle a policyholder has insured with them.

"We want to send out this personal check, it's not a credit or a rebate and they can use it as they wish," adds Kraft.

Kraft says the first checks arrived in the mail on Saturday, and all Wisconsin clients should receive theirs within the next 30 days.

He says reaction from clients has been nothing but positive.

"They can't believe it, there are clients that want to give their checks to a donation, to a charity," said Kraft.

In total, American Family is refunding $200 million in premiums, and other companies like Allstate, Geico and Liberty Mutual are not taking similar measures.

"I hope they do, it's the right thing to do, I think they all should help their clients out. Give the money to them, they deserve it," said Kraft.

Kraft says any vehicle insured with American Family before March 11, when the World Health Organization declared the pandemic, is eligible for the $50 premium relief check.