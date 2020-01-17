Inspiring service and change: organizers put a twist on this year's MLK Jr. celebration

With Martin Luther King Junior day approaching, many communities are holding celebrations and activities to honor his legacy and carry on his message.

Brown County is hosting its big event tomorrow, but with a twist.

Saturday morning, the student commons at NWTC in Green Bay will fill with people focused on creating hope and inspiration in the community.

"That dialogue is so critical, because if we're not talking about it, we're not really getting to the issues and we're not able to work across the differences that we all have, so it's celebrating our similarities, but it's really learning to understand each other more," says Stephanie Vander Zanden, director of diversity and inclusion at Schreiber Foods and committee member for Brown County's celebration.

For its 25th MLK celebration in Brown County, community members wanted a new way to carry out Dr. King's message.

"Our theme for this year is 2020: Envision Change. Act Now. It's thinking long-term and thinking big picture. What do we want our future to look like as a community, as a society, as a nation, but also thinking of ways that we can make concrete changes *now," says Kelly McBride Moore MLK Celebration Committee member.

Like year's past, they'll have an inspirational keynote speaker, music and poster and essay contests, but this year, they're encouraging people to take part in service projects.

People can bring in boxes of cereal to be donated to Paul's Pantry, help make tie blankets for people in crisis in Brown County or craft cards and letters to veterans and active duty service members.

The idea is to engage an entire community, especially future generations.

"These kids are our future, and you do see how they're taking this message to heart and hopefully sharing that with their parents, siblings, and school," says McBride Moore.

"It's really an important piece for us that we engage with the community on efforts, because we want Green Bay to be an inclusive community for all," adds Vander Zanden.

2020: Envision Change. Act Now! takes places Saturday, January 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Student Commons at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (2740 W. Mason Street, Green Bay).

The event is free and open to all ages.

Click here for more information regarding the event.