Inside HSHS St. Vincent Hospital's new pediatric emergency center

A new pediatric emergency center is open in Green Bay, and Action 2 News This Morning was invited inside for a first look.

WBAY Photo

The HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital K.C. and Georgia Stock Pediatric Emergency Center is located within the emergency department of the hospital located at 835 S. Van Buren St.

The new pediatric wing features a play area with interactive games and six large exam rooms.

"There's a beautiful playscape with a canopy of trees that kids can play under," says Executive Director Heidi Warpinski. "We're really trying to attend to the needs of children of all ages. So there's interactive aspects and elements built in with games that they can play on the floor or iPads. There's books for kids to read, really promoting literacy."

The exam rooms can be customized. One feature is colored lighting--children can pick from several colors to illuminate the room.

The center features a Northwoods theme.

"We have a new space in our area what will afford a lot more comfort as it relates to bringing the natural elements of the Northwoods from Northeast Wisconsin to that space," says Warpinski.

These rooms have a dedicated nurse's station.

This is just a start. Renovations start in November on the pediatric and pediatric intensive care unit.

"Which is to really create hope and healing and the environment is a really important aspect of that. So with a talented team who brings their expertise this work really helps us to create that experience that will help promote healing for children and families," says Warpinski.

Families and patients will access the pediatric emergency center through the Webster Ave. entrance.

