Inside FVTC's new center for learning about local careers

Young people can learn more about careers with local businesses at a new center at Fox Valley Technical College.

Inside FVTC's Community First Career Exploration and Financial Literacy Center. (WBAY Photo)

FVTC is opening the Community First Career Exploration and Financial Literacy Center at its campus at 11 Tri-Park Way in Grand Chute.

The center is a partnership between Community First Credit Union, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin and FVTC.

The college invited Action 2 News This Morning inside for a sneak peek. Watch the video attached to learn more.

An open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

