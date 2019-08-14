Inmates graduate with NWTC certificates

It was a celebration Wednesday at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College marking the graduation of 11 men from the school's industrial maintenance program.

Inmates from the Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center in Oneida completed a 14-week, 14 credit course through accepting a certificate in industrial maintenance.

"After all this happened, I thought I'd be doing mundane work, who knows? I don't know where I would be. With this certificate, not only will I have a good job, I'll be doing something I truly enjoy and being paid to do it," graduate Dustin Vandermeuse said.

This is one of many programs where the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Department of Corrections and local technical colleges come together to help incarcerated individuals learn skills to earn jobs once they leave prison.