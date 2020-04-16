Two inmates escape Columbia Correctional Institution, could be headed to Madison

The Portage Police Department says two inmates have escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution Thursday morning, and are still on the run.

James Newman (left) and Thomas Deering escaped from Columbia Correctional Facility (Source: Portage Police Dept.)

Police said the two men are 37-year-old James Newman and 46-year-old Thomas Deering. They are believed to be heading toward the Madison area.

Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain told NBC15, "[a]ll officers and detectives are being provided the latest information on the suspects. Like other area law enforcement, we are on alert."

Police in Poynette have also said they are looking for the suspects there.

Officers are encouraging people in the area to stay home and lock their doors. You should call 911 if you see anyone suspicious.

According to online records, Deering was convicted of numerous charges in 2000 from Milwaukee county including burglary, kidnapping, and three counts of second degree sexual assault. He also faced an escape charge in 2002 and a battery in prison charge in 2015.

Also according to online records, James Newman was found guilty of six charges of discharging a firearm in 2009 in Brown County. Also in 2012 in Jackson County, he was found guilty of three felonies including escape, kidnapping, and theft.

This is a developing story, NBC15 is working to find out more.

Due to an error by law enforcement, two different photos one of the escaped inmates were released Thursday morning. At this time, our web story is correct and these are the two inmates that Columbia County authorities are looking for.