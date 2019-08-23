Indictment says Two Rivers man had 50 grams of crystal meth

A federal grand jury has indicted a Two Rivers man on meth charges.

Clint J. Blaha, 37, is accused of possessing about 50 grams of crystal meth with the intent to sell it.

The indictment was handed down Aug. 20 in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

If convicted, Blaha faces a prison sentence of 10 years-to-life.

The case was investigated by the Manitowoc County MEG Unit and the Sheriff's Office.

Blaha's arraignment will be held at Green Bay's federal courthouse on Monday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.