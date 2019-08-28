Indictment: Appleton man impersonated Marshal to get out of work

A federal grand jury has indicted an Appleton man accused of impersonating a Deputy U.S. Marshal to get out of work.

An indictment was returned in the Eastern District of Wisconsin against Adam K. Fevold, 31.

The indictment states that Fevold told his private employer (identified as "Company X" in the indictment) that he "possessed and was authorized to use U.S. Marshal-issued credentials and equipment." That includes a badge, handcuffs, a heat-seeking drone, bulletproof glass and emergency lights.

This all started in July 2018 when Fevold posted messages on Facebook saying he had joined the U.S. Marshals, according to the indictment.

On Dec. 30, 2018, Fevold told co-workers that he would use his U.S. Marshal-issued heat-seeking drone to locate a client. The indictment states he also tried to take the client into custody using handcuffs.

On three separate occasions, Fevold asked to be excused from work and have co-workers cover his duties so that he could "attend training and duties as a Deputy Marshal."

Fevold was also in possession of a Romanian-made 7.62 millimeter semi-automatic rifle. He is a convicted felon and not allowed to have a gun.

If convicted of the charges in the indictment, Fevold faces a possible three-to-ten year sentence in federal prison.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Funnell.