India pours on the pageantry with colorful welcome for Trump

President Donald Trump has opened a whirlwind 36-hour visit to India by basking in the adulation of a massive, colorful crowd at a cricket stadium in the western city of Ahmedabad.

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a "Namaste Trump," event at Sardar Patel Stadium, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Ahmedabad, India. After Air Force One touched down in Ahmedabad in western India, Trump's motorcade slowly drove down streets lined with hundreds of thousands of onlookers. He began that day's high-wattage trio of presidential photo-ops: a visit to a former home of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, a rally at a huge cricket stadium and a trip to the famed Taj Mahal. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished praised on each other during back-to-back speeches to thousands of revelers packed into the stadium in 80-degree heat.

It was the biggest rally crowd of Trump’s political career.

Trump’s visit is meant to reaffirm U.S.-India ties strained by trade disputes. But it is also providing enviable overseas imagery for a president in a re-election year.

