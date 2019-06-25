Increased Enforcement in Crash Hotspots

Brown County, Wis (WBAY)- State and local law enforcement agencies plan to step up enforcement in local areas known as crash hotspots.

WisDOT says the increased patrols will be seen in Brown, Fond du Lac, Outagamie and Winnebago counties in our area.

"These high-visibility patrols, like all of our enforcement efforts, are focused on gaining voluntary compliance with traffic laws and making our highways and communities as safe as possible," said Captain Ryan Chaffee with the State Patrol's Northeast Region-Fond du Lac Post.

The State Patrol is using "predictive analytics" by looking at crash numbers in the summer months over the past three years. Based on those statistics, these following areas will see an increase in enforcement:

BROWN COUNTY:

-Main St and University Ave (WIS 54/US 141) in the city of Green Bay

-Dousman/Walnut St and N. Broadway St (US 141) in city of Green Bay

-W. Mason St (WIS 54) in the city of Green Bay

-WIS 172 in the village of Ashwaubenon

FOND DU LAC COUNTY:

-S. Macy St/S. Park Ave and 4th St. in city of Fond du Lac

-N. Main Street and E. Johnson Street in city of Fond du Lac

-US 45

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY:

-I-41 and Wisconsin Ave/College Ave interchanges in town of Grand Chute

-College Ave and Memorial Dr. in city of Appleton

-WIS 441 and College Ave in the city of Kaukauna

WINNEBAGO COUNTY:

-WIS 47 at the US 10 interchange in the city of Menasha

-Winneconne Ave. from I-41 to Wisconsin Ave. in the city of Neenah

-Main Street/US 45 in city of Oshkosh

-I-41 from 9th Ave. to WIS 44 interchange in the city of Oshkosh

The research and analysis from the past three years shows that there were 893 injury crashes in Brown County during the summer months, resulting in 1,1888 injuries and 22 fatalities.

In Outagamie County, there were 804 crashes resulting in 1,121 injuries and 11 deaths.

In Winnebago County, there were 899 crashes resulting in 1,221 injuries and 9 deaths.

And in Fond du Lac County there were 422 crashes resulting in 596 injuries and 10 deaths.

The data was collected by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, State Patrol and local police agencies, in cooperation with the UW-Madison Traffic Operations and Safety lab.

"Working with our local law enforcement partners, we increasingly rely on traffic crash and citation data to deploy our resources in ways that will have the greatest impact on public safety," said Capt. Chaffee.