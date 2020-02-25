In wake of harassment complaints, Wisconsin lawmakers eye changes to HR office

The office that investigates sexual harassment complaints against Wisconsin lawmakers would no longer report to nonpartisan clerks of the state Senate and Assembly, under a move a bipartisan legislative committee is being asked to approve.

Instead, the findings of its reports would go directly to lawmakers.

The change was worked on behind the scenes by lawmakers before the ballot was made public Tuesday.

It comes in the wake of three lawmakers being accused of sexual harassment since 2017.

The director of the reformulated Legislative Human Resources Office would report to the Joint Committee on Legislative Organization rather than to clerks of the Senate and Assembly.

