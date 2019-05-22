"In Valor there is Hope": Appleton police and fire share message with community

Appleton's Police Chief and Fire Chief have shared a message to the community following the memorial services to honor fallen firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard.

The message is titled "In Valor there is Hope."

Lundgaard, who was posthumously promoted to driver/engineer, was shot and killed May 15 while responding to a medical call at Valley Transit Center.

The 14-year veteran of the department was honored this week with processionals, a visitation and memorial service.

Here's the full text of "In Valor there is Hope":

Your police and firefighters responded to provide aid and comfort to a person in need, and they ended up putting their lives on the line. We mourn as a community, and our love and prayers go out to the

survivors and the first responders who are suffering.

The Appleton community continues to recover and heal from this painful incident. This is especially traumatic to those involved, but the ripple effect is coursing throughout the community. As we move forward we need to be aware of the emotional healing process that many are going through.

In Valor there is Hope: these words are written on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Valor is showing great courage in the face of danger. Valor is being fearless, brave, and heroic, while also showing integrity and compassion. Valor is having the strength of mind and spirit to confront danger with personal bravery.

There is Valor in the way Driver/Engineer Mitchell Lundgaard and the other first responders showed compassion and caring for someone they were called to assist.

There is Valor in the way our officers, that unbreakable thin blue line, responded to end a deadly threat to our community.

There is Valor in the way our firefighters, police officers, and Gold Cross personnel heroically provided medical assistance to those injured, even the person who caused us all this pain.

There is Valor in the way these same firefighters fought valiantly, and did everything humanly possible, to save their friend and fellow firefighter.

There is Valor in the way another responding officer helped to get the officer who was shot into her squad car and rushed him to the emergency room.

There is Valor in the way our fellow brothers and sisters from other police and fire services immediately responded, without being asked, to do anything and everything they could to assist us.

There is Valor in the way that the first responders to this horrific scene, who were still emotionally devastated, immediately went back to work and responded to calls for service, because it is their DUTY to continue to protect this community, no matter what they are personally going through.

There is Valor in the outpouring of community support and love for the Lundgaard family, the AFD family, and the APD family.

There is Valor in how our families continue to support us, and how they sacrifice so much of themselves just because we chose this profession.

And there will be Valor in how our brave officers and firefighters will continue to serve and protect all of us.

We have seen an inspiring amount of Valor, and because of that we know we have a tremendous amount of Hope.

When an incident like this happens it brings out the best in all of us, and it shows us how much we can truly come together. The members of our community have shown compassion and respect for the victims, thank you. We are all blessed to be a part of this community and we are privileged to wear these badges on our chest and proudly represent our professions.

All our Police Officers and Firefighters, and their families, thank you.

Police Chief Todd Thomas and Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen