In Oshkosh, it's tradition to "Run with the Cops"

A great community tradition continued in Oshkosh Thursday night.

Hundreds of people ran or walked in the annual "Run with the Cops" fundraiser for Special Olympics-Wisconsin in Oshkosh in 2019 (WBAY photo)

The annual "Run with the Cops" raises money for Special Olympics-Wisconsin.

It's an opportunity for the community and law enforcement to come together to help a great cause -- and for runners to get a night-time workout.

Hundreds of people took part -- some wearing reflective vests and flashing lights for safety, some in strollers and wheelchairs, and some in costume.