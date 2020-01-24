‘I’m kind of worried’: UW-Platteville students respond to coronavirus concerns

New numbers show 25 deaths are now linked to the coronavirus out of China. This comes as UW-Platteville announces its monitoring six international students for the same virus.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of the virus on campus. Still, students say they are paying close attention to their surroundings.

“I'd probably take precautions to wash my hands a few extra times just to be safe,” says UW-Platteville freshman Asher Wiegand.

Just days before the spring semester is set to begin, students worry a potentially deadly virus could be headed their way.

“Absolutely, [it scares me],” says UW-Platteville senior Mohammed Khurayshi .”It just makes me wonder. Because I used to just shake hands with whoever, like, 'Hey man.' But no, now I'm kind of worried."

University officials say the international students are not being quarantined, but are being monitored as a precaution. So far, there has not been an official email to students or staff regarding the virus.

“If the university sent emails, maybe. But as far as them saying, they are just being monitored, I'm not very concerned. But if they actually have it, yeah,” says UW-Platteville senior Abdullah Almutairi.

Right now officials say there is no immediate health risk to UW-Platteville students.

“I feel safe. I feel like they're going to do whatever needs to be done and we'll be fine,” Wiegand says.

Officials with the Grant County Health Department tell NBC15 News there are no reported cases of the coronavirus anywhere within the county.

