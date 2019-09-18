Illegal worker charged with multiple child sex assaults in Shawano County

A man in the country illegally has been charged with several child sex assaults in Shawano County.

Hobil R. Bravo-Perez, 20, is charged with the following counts: Sexual Assault of a Child Under 16; Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child; Trafficking of a Child; Child Enticement; Child Enticement - Prostitution; 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault - Sexual Intercourse with a Child Under Age 13.

The investigation started on Sept. 6. A complaint was filed with the Shawano County Sheriff's Office about a 15-year-old Antigo girl who had been sexually assaulted by a man who lived in the Village of Birnamwood.

The man was identified to investigators as "Alexis Bravo"--the name he used on Facebook. Investigators later learned that he was Hobil R. Bravo-Perez.

A detective spoke with the victim who stated "Alexis Bravo" had friended her on Facebook a few months ago.

The victim stated that Alexis would communicate with her via Facebook Messenger. "Alexis wanted to have sex with her and would give her $50," reads the complaint. She said she told him that she was only 15.

The girl started hanging out with the man she knew to be Alexis Bravo in Birnamwood. Alexis did not speak English, so the victim would use her phone to translate. She said she told Alexis that she did not want to have sex.

She said Alexis took her to an upstairs bedroom and raped her there. The victim said she told him "no" several times. She said she had fainted during the assault. The victim said she woke up and Alexis gave her $50 and walked her out of the house.

The girl saved clothing that had evidence of the assault and agreed to a sexual assault examination.

The victim showed investigators the Alexis Bravo Facebook page. They learned that he had several accounts with that name.

Investigators learned of another victim who stated she had dated Alexis Bravo when she was 14. She said they had several intercourse "more than 50 times." She also said that Alexis was physically abusive and hit her on at least 10 occasions.

The victim stated that Alexis lived in a home in Birnamwood with his brothers and they were "illegal aliens" who used fake names to work at a local farm.

Investigators got a search warrant for the home in the 300 block of Birch St in Birnamwood.

Investigators identified Hobil Bravo-Perez aka Alexis Bravo aka Alexis Hernandez-Martinez; Edgar Radalfo Bravo-Perez aka Santiago Hernandez-Martinez aka Jimmy Hernandez-Martinez; and Jorge Luis Bravo-Perez aka Jorge Luis Bravo aka Jorge Luis Perez.

Edgar was out on cash bond for an OWI Injury charge.

Jorge was listed as a "Inadmissible Alien under section 212 by the border patrol in McAllen, Texas," according to the complaint.

Jorge told investigators that the three brothers were in the country illegally and planned to go back to Mexico in December.

Investigators stated they found two fake United States Permanent Resident cards at the home and a fake social security card.

Hobil (Alexis) was booked for sexual assault and taken to the Shawano County Jail. He waived his Miranda Rights and agreed to talk about the investigation. He admitted to having sex with the victims, but denied that he raped anyone.

Edgar was arrested for Possession of Meth and booked into the Shawano County Jail.

On Sept. 13, investigators visited an Antigo residence to speak with an alleged third victim of Hobil Bravo-Perez.

The victim stated that she had met a man named "Axel" at a party in Mattoon. "Axel" was was another name used by Hobil Bravo-Perez.

She was 16 at the time she was hanging out with Axel. She said Axel would touch her but they never had sexual intercourse. She told investigators about another potential victim who was 12 or 13 when she was having sexual contact with Axel.

The fourth victim said she was 12 during the first time she had sex with "Axel." The girl said she told Axel she was only 12, and "they continued to have sex."

She believed they had sex seven times between Dec. 2018 and Feb. 2019. Two of those times were in Birnamwood house.

Hobil Bravo-Perez appeared in Shawano County Court Wednesday. The court set bond at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Edgar Bravo-Perez appeared in Shawano County Court on Meth, Bail Jumping, and Resisting charges. He's being held on a $10,000 cash bond.