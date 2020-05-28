Iconic Fond du Lac restaurant closes amid coronavirus pandemic

The owners of a landmark restaurant in Fond du Lac have made the tough decision to close.

Schreiner's Restaurant had been in business since 1938.

Just off Interstate 41 at Johnson Street, it's hard to miss the big sign but now the iconic restaurant known as Schreiner's is simply a memory.

"It fulfilled that role of iconic in that it served children and then those children grew up to be parents and then those parents grew up to be grandparents and they kept coming," said Craig Molitor, president of Destination Lake Winnebago Region.

The present owner started working there as a 15-year-old busboy in 1969 and eventually bought the restaurant from the Schreiner family.

In a statement, the general manager says the decision "...was not one that we made easily," and that it was "our only real option given the economics associated with the current pandemic crisis."

Anna Huck of Fond du Lac is among the customers now expressing disappointment.

She said, "I know a lot of people who, every morning they go and have their breakfast, read the newspaper. It's their favorite place to meet up with their dad. It's actually where I had met my college roommate. We met there for breakfast. It was a halfway point for both of us, and we're still friends to this day."

Up until this past Friday, the restaurant had been serving to-go meals since the dining room was forced to close in March due to the coronavirus and the safer-at-home order.

What will happen next with the building remains unclear.

For many people, it's the workers they will miss most.

Molitor added, "You would walk in and the servers would know you. The hostess would know you. The owners would know you. They would know what booth you would want to go in. They knew your five-year-old daughter wanted a roll right away. It's just, it's that."

