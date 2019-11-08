Ice, yes. Safe, no.

Action 2 News saw ice forming on Lake Poygan in Winnebago County, but it's still too thin to hold the weight of people and equipment.

Shawano County Sheriff's Office made a Facebook post telling ice anglers the water is not yet safe.

"I think it's just definitely way too early," fishing guide Troy Kause said. "Give it sometime no fish is worth your life."

Krause is out on the water quite often. He's a fishing guide with Walleye Mafia.

"As far as guiding and taking customers, I usually don't take anybody out at least until after January 1," Krause said.

He said even though ice is forming on Northeast Wisconsin lakes, it's still too soon.

"It's not going to be consistent as well," said Krause. "You might find 3 inches here, and over here they'll be an inch-and-a-half and then you'll be gone."

"For something like a snowmobile or ATV, it has to be at least 7 inches thick," Green Bay firefighter Shauna Walesh said. "Eight to 12 inches for a car and 12 to 15 inches for a medium truck."

Walesh said the temperatures are definitely cold enough to form ice but a longer cold spell is needed.

"With just that short period time of it getting cold, it's not going to create enough ice for those people who like to go fishing and stuff," said Walesh.

And when the time does come for ice fishing, both experts remind us that ice is never 100% safe.