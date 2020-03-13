Ice shoves close portion of road in Door County

Ice shoves have closed portions of a road in Door County.

The Sheriff's Office says portions of South Bay Shore Road in the Town of Union are closed. Officials say the ice shoves are "blocking the entire roadway."

The ice shoves are described as "15-20 feet tall."

Gusty winds will continue Friday. CLICK https://www.wbay.com/weather for your FIRST ALERT FORECAST.

The Door County Sheriff's Office would like people to stay away from the area. Highway Department crews will be working on the cleanup Friday.

The Sheriff's Office posted this message on Facebook:

"Address numbers 1028 and smaller are only accessible from the south end of S. Bay Shore Road. Address numbers 1056 and bigger are only accessible from the north end of S. Bay Shore Road. The following addresses are not accessible from either direction by vehicle: 1034, 1040, 1048 and 1052 S. Bay Shore Road. All Emergency Responder Agencies have been notified and are prepared to respond to the area if needed."