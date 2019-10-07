IN HER SIGHTS: Visually impaired hunter gets first deer with help of friends

“I like the challenge so when I got the opportunity, it’s like, ‘Oh yes, I have to try this. I’m gonna get me a deer’,” said Debbie Arendt.

With a go-getter attitude like that here in Wisconsin, Arendt doesn’t need much of an introduction as she bags her first deer this weekend with a little help from some friends.

To friends, Arendt is known as Captain Deb because of her hobby.

“I like listening to police calls,” said Arendt. I’m kind of like a scanner geek.”

However, this past weekend the adventure-seeking 58-year-old took a shot at something new.

“It’s raining out so it was kind of a nasty day. So I’m playing on my iPhone, you know checking out Amazon, seeing what is on sale and all of a sudden my mentor says, ”There’s a deer.”

“I saw a doe head and said, ‘Deb there’s a deer coming, we better get ready,” said Russell Longrie, a mentor with Challenge the Outdoors.

“I had to put my phone down and focus on holding the gun, making sure it’s tight to my shoulder so it didn’t kick me and let me tell you when the gun went off, my ears rang and I could see the flash at the end of the gun, so that was kind of cool,” said Arendt.

That flash was an unexpected surprise for Debbie as she was born visually impaired.

“I see light, dark and shadows, but I can’t tell you what a person or picture looks like,” said Arendt.

That’s where her mentor, Russell Longrie comes in to help her.

“She did a good job,” said Longrie. “I told her when the rain stops, we will probably see deer and that is exactly what happened.”

“There’s a scope on the gun. He looks through the scope and when he sees a deer, he tells me to put the gun up, he lines it up and tells me when to pull the trigger,” said Arendt.

This past weekend was Debbie and Russell’s first hunt together as members of the not-for-profit ‘Challenge the Outdoors.’

“The organization tries to give the physically challenged an opportunity to get back outside and do the things they used to love to do or never experienced before,” said David Paul, director of Challenge the Outdoors, Inc.

Paul said members get to do a lot of activities, such as fishing, hunting, boating and going to baseball games, all with the help of volunteers and donors.

“Land owners are big part of our hunt. They donate land for hunters to be on,” said Paul.

For Arendt, she hopes her hunting story inspires others.

“I always tell people you can do whatever you set your heart to do, where there is a will there’s a way,” said Arendt.

However, for Longrie, the hunting experience helped reignite his love with the outdoors.

“I quit hunting about 12 years ago because I was unable to get out in the woods and challenge the outdoors has lifted up my spirits and I am able to do stuff I like doing,” said Longrie. “Every morning I wake up and I thank God that I have my church family and now I have a new family with Challenge the Outdoors.”

Both Arendt and Longrie are already looking forward to their next hunting adventure together.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Arendet.

For more information about ‘Challenge The Outdoors’ visit www.CTOforME.org or call 920-593-6300.

