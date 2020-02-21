IATA: Virus may slash $29 billion from airlines’ revenue

The International Air Transport Association says the outbreak of the new virus is threatening to erase $29 billion of this year’s revenue for global airlines, mostly for Chinese carriers, as travel crashes worldwide.

The trade group for global airlines said Thursday the virus causing COVID-19 has the potential to cause a 13% decline in demand for Asian carriers this year.

The contraction comes at a time when Asian airlines’ sales have been growing.

IATA said global air traffic will be reduced by 4.7%, marking the first overall decline in such annual demand since the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.