"I wanted to kill her": Wittenberg man charged with slashing girlfriend's throat

A Wittenberg man has been charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing and slashing the throat of his girlfriend.

On May 7, the following charges were filed against Jeremy J. Rudie in Shawano County Circuit Court:

COUNT 1: Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide - Domestic Abuse

COUNT 2: Strangulation and Suffocation - Domestic Abuse

COUNT 3: Aggravated Battery, Domestic Abuse, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

COUNT 4: Felony Intimidation of a Victim, Domestic Abuse, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

On May 5, the Shawano County Sheriff's Office was called to Highway 45 between Highway 29 and Tigerton to investigate a report of a woman whose throat had been cut.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states deputies found a vehicle registered the the victim on the side of the road. A cell phone and knife were found in a field near the highway.

Deputies also located Jeremy Rudie, who had "confessed to slashing the throat of his girlfriend," reads the complaint.

Rudie was taken into custody. During the ride to the Sheriff's Office, Rudie's "demeanor remained friendly, jovial, and was laughing throughout the trip," reads the complaint.

During an interview with authorities, Rudie stated that he had been in an argument with his girlfriend. She was driving him home to Hortonville when the fight intensified and she pulled over on the side of Highway 45. The woman's four-year-old daughter was in the vehicle.

Rudie stated that he slashed the victim with a utility knife that was in a tool box in the back seat of the vehicle. He said he used it to stop her from calling the police on him. He said he choked her and cut her across the throat. He said he also stabbed her on her left side

The victim was able to get up and flag down a passing car. The woman and her daughter were able to get into that car and drive away.

"I did a f---ing terrible thing, especially in front of her daughter," Rudie said. "I know I had every intention of doing what I did, every intention. It sucks."

Rudie's hands were covered in blood. "Jeremy was laughing about ruining his new shoes," reads the complaint. Rudie told investigators that he believed the blood belonged to his girlfriend.

"I wanted to kill her, I'll be honest, I wouldn't have done what I did," Rudie said.

Investigators say the victim had a laceration about six-to-seven inches across her throat/neck area.

Rudie appeared before a judge on May 7. The court set cash bond at $125,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 14.