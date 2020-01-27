"I am an idiot before this court": KGB friend appears before judge

A friend of former Green Bay Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila appeared before a Brown County judge Monday for another unorthodox hearing in a concealed weapon case.

Ryan DeSmith, 22, appeared in court for his pre-trial hearing. KGB was also in the courtroom.

DeSmith is charged with misdemeanor counts of Carry a Concealed Weapon, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct in connection to an incident at a Christmas pageant at a church in Green Bay attended by KGB's children.

As with previous hearings, DeSmith claimed to not understand what the court officials were telling him.

"I'm not really sure what all that means," DeSmith told Judge Beau Liegeois. "I'm just here to settle any debts with my fellow man."

Hon. Liegeois said, "Would you like to represent yourself or would you like time to try to get an attorney?"

"I wish to speak man to man," DeSmith replied.

The judge informed DeSmith of his right to have an attorney represent him at trial.

"I am an idiot before this court. I do no wrong," DeSmith said.

A possibility of an agreement to settle the case appears to be off the table.

Hon. Liegeios: "Did you want to get an offer from the state to resolve this case?"

DeSmith: "I want for nothing. Yah provides all my needs according to his riches and glory. But I wish for any fellow man to come forward if there was a verifiable claim."

As in previous hearings, DeSmith also filed what he refers to as "notices."

"I require maximum care and maintenance if you wish to arrest i or hold i in captivity for any reason," reads once notice."

The judge said he took the notices as a motion to dismiss, but found there was probable cause on each count and refused to dismiss the case.

"If I'm tried, I require trial by jury of my people," said DeSmith.

As it appears DeSmith will represent himself at trial, the court asked for a mailing address to forward information about the case.

"I do need your mailing address," the judge said

DeSmith asked, "Is that an order?"

"Yes," said the judge.

"That will be $10,000," DeSmith said.

DeSmith ended up giving the address for free, though.

DeSmith also addressed the arbitration case he has filed against Brown County Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal. Online court records show the case is filed as small claims.

Documents obtained by Action 2 News show DeSmith, under the heading "House of Ryan," billed Vopal $11,989 for entering a "not guilty" plea on his behalf during his initial court hearing on Jan. 7.

In one of his notices, DeSmith claims Vopal "committed extortion and had me as hostage with other men with guns i believe this is not correct."

"you are the public servant i'm not," DeSmith writes. "i believe that she interfered with my rights and i'm notifying you now also, i carried out these orders and i'll be seeking compensation."

In court, DeSmith said to the judge, "I actually have a lawsuit against other members of this court, so I don't know if I can actually talk to you right now."

Hon. Liegeios: "Yes, you can."

DeSmith: "There's been communication of threat. There's been extortion."

The court set DeSmith's next appearance for Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

DeSmith's trial is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 8 a.m.

DeSmith's co-defendant, Jordan Salmi, is also charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. Salmi's initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

The men were arrested Dec. 17 after showing up armed with loaded pistols to a Christmas pageant at Assembly of God Church. KGB, a Hebrew Israelite, says he does not approve of his children being in a Christmas pageant.

KGB's children attend Providence Academy. The school has been granted a restraining order against KGB, Salmi and DeSmith.

KGB, Salmi and DeSmith are members of Straitway Truth. The church website says they are a nation of Hebrew Israelites who are obedient to Yah.

During a previous court hearing, KGB told Action 2 News about the faith. "We have our own system. We have our own constitution called the Holy Bible, the Torah, the prophets, the epistles, so that's what we use. You guys call it the Holy Bible, King James version. That's our constitution," said KGB. "We are lawful people. We have our own constitution. We have our own commandments. We have our own statutes, and we have a right, according to the constitution, to free exercise those things. So we're not hurting anybody."