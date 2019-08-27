I-43 NB re-opens after "multiple traffic crashes"

Northbound lanes of Interstate 43 have reopened to traffic after crashes in the Bellevue area.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office closed I-43 NB north of Highway 96 as it responded to "multiple traffic crashes."

The crashes happened at about 2:34 p.m. The lanes reopened to traffic at 4:18 p.m.

Northbound traffic was detoured through County Highway R or County Highway G.

