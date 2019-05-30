I-43 Crash leaves one dead in Sheboygan Co.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff"s Office tells Action 2 News one person died in a crash late Wednesday night on Interstate 43.

The crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. between Haven and Cleveland.

Two vehicles were involved. One person died, but no one else was injured.

Emergency crews blocked I-43 in both directions for five hours to investigate and clean up after the crash. The interstate was re-opened just before 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

The victim's name has not been released and investigators have not said what led to the crash.

More information is expected to be released later on Thursday.

