I-41 expansion inches forward

The Brown County Board voted unanimously Wednesday to hire an engineering firm to help the Interstate 41 expansion project at the Brown-Outagamie county line.

The engineering firm will help the county with an environmental impact statement. The state needs to receive that statement by October 2020.

That's the timeframe set by the Department of Transportation, and if it's completed in time, the state will pay for adding an interchange and a southern Brown County bridge.

The interchange and bridge were initially included in the state budget, but Gov. Tony Evers partially vetoed the plan, leaving the two elements in the DOT's hands.