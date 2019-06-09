I-41 Semi hits pedestrian leading to death

A 24 year old man from Oshkosh was killed on Sunday morning in a traffic accident on I-41.

Around 2:44 a.m. officers arrived to the scene. The man was a pedestrian in the travel lanes of the highway when the crash occurred, resulting in his death.

He was hit by a semi-truck driven by a 55 year old man from Van Dyne. The driver was uninjured and is fully cooperating with police.

It is believed at this time that the accident was not related to any drug or alcohol usage.

This accident led to the closure of I-41 for about 6 hours for investigation and cleanup.

The investigation is ongoing and the names are being withheld at this time.

