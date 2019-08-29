I-41 SB reopens after morning crash in Appleton

The southbound lanes of I-41 in Appleton have reopened to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The interstate was closed between 441 and Richmond during the busy morning commute. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says emergency crews are still working at the scene so drivers should be prepared to move over and give them room.

Action 2 News reporter Emily Matesic said traffic was backed up until at least Freedom Road.

Appleton Police say no one suffered serious injuries.

