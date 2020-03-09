Hunting beagles latest victims of poisonings in Northern Wisconsin

Two hunting beagles have died amid an investigation into poisonings of animals in northern Wisconsin.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the investigation is focused on Forest, Marinette and Florence counties.

There have been two confirmed poisonings of hunting beagles in Forest County and wildlife deaths in Marinette County.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or charges.

The investigation started in 2019 after dogs and wildlife were found dead. Coyotes, weasels and wolves were also poisoned.

These poisonings happened on land open to the public. Poison was found on the ground. The pet dogs died shortly after ingesting the poison.

"Please continue to use caution in these areas. People walking their pets are recommended to keep them on leashes to restrict their movements off of roadways to avoid possible contact with any poison," reads a statement from the government.

If you have information, report it to U.S. wildlife officials at 608-221-1206.

You can also report it to the DNR online at https://dnrx.wisconsin.gov/rav/#_blank

Last October, Action 2 News reported that the poison was identified as a highly toxic insecticide. Methomyl is typically used in agriculture on field, vegetable and orchard crops where it dissolves in water and breaks down in soil, according to the EPA. It is extremely toxic to humans and animals if ingested.