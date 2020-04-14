Hunters urged to social distance when turkey season opens tomorrow

Wisconsin's spring turkey season opens tomorrow with no major changes due to COVID-19.

That includes all public hunting grounds and a number state parks remaining open specifically for hunters.

"For a vast majority of the turkey hunters they'll be able to go about their routine relatively unaltered from the way they've always done it," says DNR District Wildlife Biologist Jeff Pritzl.

That's because, according to Pritzl, turkey hunting is usually done alone.

"It's a relatively solitary experience, a lot of people do it on private land close to home, but there are those that will have to take social distancing into consideration," says Pritzl, who's an avid turkey hunter.

For example, hunters encountering other hunters on public land or in state parks, or those who gather in groups around the state.

"And that'll be the case to where some hunters had a tradition of maybe getting together in a turkey camp, much like a deer camp, and that's not going to work this year," says Pritzl.

Pritzl says he's confident that while hunters will have their sights set on a turkey this spring, COVID-19 will be on their radar.

"We've been living with this guidance for a number of weeks now where people can adapt to take care of your needs close to home, fill up your gas tank and make arrangements so if you are traveling any distance, you don't have to make contact with others, you can get in the woods, and get back out and get home without having any other contact, and that's possible with a little bit of thought ahead of time," says Pritzl.