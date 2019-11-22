Hunters express excitement on the the eve of the gun deer season opener

The countdown is on as the beginning of Wisconsin's gun deer season is now just hours away.

On Friday night many hunters were making last minute preparations.

Jeff Beck of Berlin said,"Oh hunting is the greatest thing ever. You betcha, you know, all of us guys we sit here in these taverns all day long and we're happy to hunt, because Wisconsin is hunting."

According to D-N-R statistics, where you decide to hunt can make a difference.

Some of the counties in Northeast Wisconsin with the greatest odds include Waupaca County with an estimated 67 deer per square mile, Shawano County with 60, and Oconto County with 55.

At Jon's Sport Shop in Oshkosh, owner Jon Gafner says everyone has an opinion.

"People have talked about seeing more deer, some people haven't talked about seeing more deer but overall I think people hunting in marshes are going to find the marshes are pretty wet and a lot of the marshes are not to accessible right now," said Gafner.

Anne Zillges of Winchester says the first day of hunting is always a big deal.

"We kind of make it a family tradition. So I have four daughters and we take them all out. We got to the stand early and have fun and hang out and have a good family time together," added Zillges.

As for strategy, Beck said,"Well, I'm going to drink some beer tonight, and then I'm going to get up in the morning at you know, 4:30, 5 o'clock and I'm going to go and sit in my stand and I'm going to be out there and wait for that big buck to come through."

The gun deer season gets underway at sunrise and runs through December 1st.

