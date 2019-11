On the first day of gun deer season, the Sheboygan County Emergency Dispatch Center reported a hunter was injured after falling out of a deer stand.

The hunter had fallen about 12 feet from the stand.

First responders were called to the area near School Road and Hulls Crossing Drive in the Town of Greenbush just after 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The hunter was found using the MABAS drone unit. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other details were released.