Hundreds volunteer in Oshkosh to package meals for area food pantries

A major event to fight hunger was held Thursday in Oshkosh.

That's where the floor of the of the Menominee Nation Arena became more like an assembly line as hundreds of volunteers donated time to package a mix of rice, beans and pasta.

The food, weighing 200,000 pounds, will be distributed to area food pantries by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

"It's about moving food into the hunger relief system on a very enormous scale, but it's also about connecting community so that everyone can understand the issue of hunger and how big it is, how important it is so we can all get our hands in, to solve the issue," said Patti Habeck, president of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The event is called "Feed the Body, Feed the Soul," and it's sponsored by the Oshkosh Corporation. It was launched three years ago.

Oshkosh Corporation CEO Wilson Jones said, "We all look at Northeast Wisconsin as a great place and it is, but we still have an unacceptable level of people that live below the poverty line and they need some help, they need some support and this gives some added support into the food pantries that can help those in need and help them get to a more sustainable lifestyle."

About 900 people signed up to volunteer for this event.

Many work for Oshkosh Corporation, but registration was open to the entire community.

In fact, so many people wanted to help out some had to be turned away.

"The awareness is a big piece of it. I don't think people realize the need that we have in Northeast Wisconsin and so to give back to the community with simple things like food and essentials that we have is a really rewarding experience," said volunteer Jennifer Cole.

"Our concern is, if it's not seen, it's not always top of mind," Habeck added, "and we see that by the ebbs and flows of donations throughout the year, but we want people to keep understanding that hunger is a need throughout the year and it is actually very prevalent in this area. One in six of our kids don't have enough food and they need the support of the community."