Hundreds use emergency recharging centers

At Village Hall in Wrightstown you'll find residents like, Bill Tjoflat, taking a break from the summer heat after losing power from the storms.

"Yesterday I spent quite a bit of time trying to hunt down a generator," Tjoflat said.

Tjoflat and other residents in the village have been without power for 24 hours.

City officials don't know how soon they'll get it back.

"Probably going to be a day or two because there's so much work that has to be done," Village Administrator Travis Coenen said. "So many polls that have to be redone, new lines that have to get strong."

Tjoflat said nights without power are pretty hard for him.

"I have sleep apnea and so I slept without my sleep apnea machine last night," said Tjoflat. "So some people know how that goes. It doesn't go real well."

But he says he is managing.

For now the village is letting residents use electricity at the Village Hall with a refrigerated trailer to keep their food from spoiling.

Outagamie County is feeling the impact of the severe weather as well.

"No electricity, it was difficult finding ice," Resident Cindu Winkelman said.

Red Cross opened an emergency center for those without power.

"I bought a 400 lumen flashlight that is rechargeable and I am charging it here, and all my devices and extra batteries," Winkelman said.

Winkelman isn't the only one taking advantage of the center

"I don't know exact total, but been pretty steady here all day," Red Cross Volunteer Sharon Holt said.

Holt who is also without power at her home in combined locks says there's strength in numbers and they will get through this together.