Hundreds take part in "Community Christmas" event in Appleton

Almost 1,000 people got to spend the day having Christmas with their community. It’s become a tradition in Appleton for more than ten years running.

Dozens of volunteers and several organizations worked together donating clothes, toys, food, and more to help everyone have a good Christmas. They even get some help from Jolly ol’ Saint Nick himself.

“I remember last year when somebody got their picture taken in the photo booth, and it was the first family photo they ever had of their family,” said Lynn Hopfensperger, a Community Christmas board member.

“You will see us in tears today,” said Glenda Woosley, another board member.

Appleton’s Community Christmas is held at the Grand Meridian for families in need. Lynn Hopfensperger and Woosley say about 900 people are attending this year.

“It’s just going to be an incredible day that we’re so excited about,” said Woosley.

Not only do kids get to meet Santa, who makes a point to stop by every year, but then they also get to go and pick a gift of their choice.

Some of the families were overwhelmed.

“Lot of things going on right now,” said Jennifer Heller, who brought her two daughters to the event.

But, they happy to spend the holiday with others.

“It’s very nice,” said Heller. “Brings the community together.”

Bringing people together is what the volunteers love most.

“It’s so much fun for us because we feel like we’re they’re family while they’re here,” said Hopfensperger. “We all do.”

“It’s just been an incredible adventure for us and a journey that’s beyond words,” said Woosley. “I just don’t even know what to say anymore because it’s gown so much.”

To learn how to help with next year’s community Christmas, email CommunityChristmasfv@gmail.com.

