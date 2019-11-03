Hundreds show up for 4th Annual Salute to Service party in Green Bay

Plenty of Wisconsinites are ready to throw a party for any Packers game day. But a party held Sunday at Green Bay Distillery drew hundreds of people not because of an undying love of the Packers, but out of a desire to support local veterans.

“We normally have this party every year around veteran’s day, it’s an away game, we watch the Packers. Raffles, food, everyone’s coming in having a good time so it’s going to be great,” said Cathy Kohlbeck.

But this party is about more than simply having a good time.

“We are here to support our veterans,” said Kohlbeck, who is an organizer of the annual Salute to Service party.

“A way to just say thank you above and beyond just a hand shake and a hug,” said Leta Jacxquet.

Kohlbeck is one of the founders of Houses of Honor, which sponsors the Salute to Service party along with Give Back Green Bay.

“I didn’t serve, and I do have family members that are veterans and I just feel like this is my way to be able to give back to the veterans and people serving right now,” said Kohlbeck.

She and other organizers like Leta Jacquet, who is a realtor that partners with Houses of Honor, are excited by how much the event has grown in four years.

“Oh my gosh it’s amazing,” said Jacquet. “I think the first year there was maybe a hundred veterans and now we’re expecting well over I believe 300 today and it’s just almost doubling every year.”

Each year any proceeds made through the raffles or silent auctions go to the “special guest” of the party. This year, that’s the American Legion Post 11.

“This is a way to give back to the veterans and bring us together and so we can celebrate and this is a big event,” said George Heck, a member of Post 11.

Ultimately everyone involved just wants to make sure the veterans feel appreciated.

“I hope every veteran everywhere feels the love and support that they deserve,” said Jacquet.

“Our main objective here is to make sure our veterans have a good time,” said Kohlbeck.

