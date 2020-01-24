Hundreds of military explosives found in Calif. home

Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes after authorities in California found hundreds of military-style explosive devices in a home.

Officers evacuate 20 homes after they find military explosives in California home. (Source: CNN)

Officers were called to a house on Thursday where they say a 70-year-old man died from what appeared to be natural causes.

While investigating his death, police say officers found the military explosives and roughly 20 nearby homes were evacuated.

Military personnel are helping police determine if any of the devices are active. Not all of them were removed from the home.

Authorities plan to return to the house Friday to see if more of the explosives can be removed safely.

Copyright 2020 KTXL via CNN. All rights reserved.