Hundreds more COVID-19 patients "out of isolation" in Brown County

Brown County has reported another death in a COVID-19 patient.

The county says a 90-year-old man died May 20, bringing the county death total to 31.

The man lived in the 54304 ZIP Code.

The Public Health Department says 2,161 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brown County. The county added 43 new cases Thursday.

Oneida Nation says 32 people have tested positive for the virus. The tribe added two new cases Thursday.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Brown County. That's three fewer hospitalizations than Wednesday and Tuesday's numbers.

The biggest jump happened in the number of people who are "out of isolation"--meaning they no longer have symptoms and they are no longer under quarantine. The health department listed 749 people out of isolation. That's 375 additional recoveries from Wednesday.

Community testing sites in the Green Bay area have tested 11,599 people in the last two weeks.

The Resch Center site has tested 7,469 people. The Casa Alba Melanie site has tested 7,469 people.

A total of 820 people were tested at the sites on Wednesday.

Community testing is free and available through Friday, May 22.

CLICK HERE to sign up at one of the community testing sites.

After the community testing operation is complete, people will symptoms (fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, headache new loss of taste or smell) will be able to get a test by contacting their health care professional.