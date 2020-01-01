Hundreds jump in Lake Michigan for Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Plunge

What better way to ring in the new year than a dip in chilly Lake Michigan? For the 34th year, folks traveled to Door County for the Jacksonsport Polar Bear Club Plunge.

A polar bear enjoys the plunge in Jacksonport. Jan. 1, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

The weather was a little nicer than in past years. The sun was shining. The outside temperature was 36 degrees. The water was a tepid-for-January 34 degrees.

"What a wonderful way to start 2020 and a new decade, mother nature gave us sunshine and a gentle breeze on the shores," says says J.R. Jarosh, Founder, Jacksonport Polar Bear Club.

The Polar Bear Plunge brings together the community each New Year's Day. The event raises money for the Jacksonport Fire Department.

The club estimates 700 people took part in the 2020 plunge, with more than 1,000 spectators. People from 20 states signed up to jump. There were global jumpers.

"It's really cold, and exhilarating and it's a great way to ring in 2020," says Kate Lindsley.

"You're kind of drawn to it, it's like exercising, you don't want to do it but when you're done you're really glad you did," says Jarosh.

It's also a chance to make memories with friends and family.

"It's amazing, the same people, they watch, and today it brings down a lot of people with the warmer weather," says Jeff Schuttey of Oshkosh.

For some people, it's a family affair.

"Something fun to do," says Jeremy Schwab of Sister Bay. "We did it as a family with four kids, all of them went in this year, it's just a good bonding thing to do. We live up here. We have a lot of friends, and it's just an annual tradition."

