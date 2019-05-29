Hundreds greet 50th Old Glory Honor Flight veterans

A celebration was held at Appleton International Airport as military veterans from across the area returned home from the nation's capital on the 50th Old Glory Honor Flight.

Crowds at Appleton International Airport welcome home veterans returning on the 50th Old Glory Honor Flight on May 29, 2019 (WBAY photo)

The organization is marking its 10-year anniversary.

It was an emotional ceremony Wednesday night to welcome 95 veterans who made the whirlwind trip. The plane landed around 8:30 p.m. after leaving very early Wednesday morning.

The terminal was filled with hundreds of people holding American flags and wearing patriotic colors. And there was loud cheering -- lots of it -- as everyone came off the plane.

It was a mix of veterans. Sixty-five served during Vietnam, 28 in the Korean War, and two served in World War II.

Many veterans told us this was their first trip to Washington, D.C. They spent much of the day touring landmarks like Arlington National Cemetery and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

"It was something different. I never saw it before, but I was so happy about going. I waited a long time for that, but it just made tears come to my eyes," Vietnam veteran Gary Schwerfinske said.

"We had four buses going to the cemetery and all that and to the Vietnam Wall, Korean Wall. It was just fantastic. Non-stop day," Steven Winans, another veteran of the Vietnam War, said.

"Remembering how it was in Vietnam -- when I came back, I got spit on. This, it just goes all out to help us. I really appreciate it," veteran Ron Reynolds said.

The 51st Old Glory Honor Flight will happen during EAA AirVenture with take-off and return to Wittman Field in Oshkosh on July 26. We're told it will be the sixth annual Yellow Ribbon themed flight for 100 Vietnam veterans.