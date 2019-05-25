Hundreds come out for second day of Celebrate De Pere

With two more days to go Celebrate De Pere isn't missing a beat after moving to their new location at the Brown County Fair Grounds.

If you were to ask kids who were at the event Saturday they would call it a success.

"They have bathrooms here if I want to go to the bathroom," Mustafa Gray said. "Trash cans if I need to throw away stuff because recycling matters."

"There's a lot of people here," Ashauni Phillips said. "The rides are pretty fun. They're similar to Bay Beach."

From the thrilling rides and live music the fun was top notch, but let's not forget about the food made fresh upon request.

Inside Brad's Mini Donuts, the owner Brad, made his first appearance at the annual event.

"It's been a really good day so far," Brad Maverden said. "The weather is much better than yesterday and we're expecting big crowds today and tomorrow."

Brad and his coworker sell mini donuts by the bag or bucket.

"It's a batch type of batter making process, but it's a continuous machine with a conveyor system," Maverden said.

The machine can make 153 dozen donuts per hour, but Brad's mini donuts are just one example of all the options at Celebrate De Pere.

Layna hooglend: "I feel like it's very exciting because like I know that my friends and I hang out a lot, but not so often that we get to go on rides together and it's like perfectly nice out today" Layna Hooglend said. .

The event will be going on until Monday and ending at 4 pm.