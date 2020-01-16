Hundreds attend flooding informational meeting in Sturgeon Bay

Action 2 News first showed you in December, the aftermath of high winds and waves that damaged parts of Door County.

“Created about over $1 million in damages to public infrastructure and roads, things like that,” said Daniel Kane, Director of Emergency Management for Door County.

“My neighbor's house, the water went right through it, and then they had someone come in and extract the water and do all that work and in less than a week, December 1st, it happened again,” said Jack Alecksen of Sturgeon Bay.

Alecksen was among the hundreds of people to show up to a community meeting on Thursday to hear from experts on what to expect from the weather next.

“So looking ahead in at least the next three months, we're looking at potentially colder than normal temperatures in our region and these wetter conditions to likely continue,” said Deanna Apps, a physical scientist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The DNR and National Weather Service were also on hand to give people a better understanding of how the weather is impacting the Great Lakes.

"Even just last month, Lake Michigan, Huron was within one inch of setting or being above records in the month of December,” said Apps.

Some who attended the meeting tell me they are looking at building their homes up, but Kane says it's important to first have a plan for when a disaster does hit.

“Know where you're going to go, how are you going to take your pets, how are you going to refill your medications, be ahead of the game,” said Kane.

It’s also important to have an emergency kit equipped with supplies to last you 72 hours on your own before help can get to you.

For those who missed Thursday’s meeting, a link will be posted on Door County Emergency Management Facebook page.

