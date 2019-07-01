Humane societies waiving cat adoption fees in July

Now is the purrfect time to add a cat to your family. Fifteen humane societies in Wisconsin are waiving adult cat adoption fees in July.

It's the annual "I Cat Believe It!" adoption event.

The 2018 adoption event resulted in 1,555 cats finding a new home. That's up from 1,301 in 2017.

An adult cat is one year or older.

“Cat population dips sharply in winter and rises fast in the summer months due to breeding cycles. Our colleagues throughout Wisconsin report similar trends, and we’re hoping this promotion will inspire more cat adoptions throughout the state,” said Anne Reed, President & CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Here's the list of participating humane societies. Click the links for more information about how to adopt.

• Coulee Region Humane Society, www.couleehumane.com

• Elmbrook Humane Society, www.ebhs.org

• Fox Valley Humane Association, www.foxvalleypets.org

• Humane Animal Welfare Society, www.hawspets.org

• Humane Society of Marathon County, www.catsndogs.org

• Lakeshore Humane Society, www.lakeshorehumane.org

• Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, www.madacc.org

• Oconto Area Humane Society, www.ocontoareahumane.org

• Oshkosh Area Humane Society, www.oahs.org

• Washington County Humane Society, www.wchspets.org

• Wisconsin Humane Society (Milwaukee, Racine, Ozaukee, Green Bay, Door County), www.wihumane.org