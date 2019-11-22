Pet lovers asked to foster a holiday houseguest

The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for homes for the holidays.

Its Green Bay campus posted to Facebook looking for people who are willing to foster an animal this Thanksgiving.

The Humane Society says a few days in a loving foster home reduces stress and helps dogs stay healthier.

Their goal is to have 50 dogs in foster homes around Thanksgiving "for a day or two, or even longer."

You don't need any experience. The Humane Society will provide supplies and instructions. CLICK HERE for more information about fostering.