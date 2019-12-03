Humane Society raising funds for three-legged kitten

This is #GivingTuesday -- a day people all over the world are encouraged to give to causes helping to make a better community.

One of the many organizations seeking assistance is the Wisconsin Humane Society. The Green Bay shelter is raising funds to help a severely injured kitten that needed one leg amputated.

The Humane Society says the 13-week-old kitten they've named "Petunia" was found in rough shape near Lambeau Field.

The skin around her mouth was torn and she had a nerve injury in her right leg.

Petunia has recovered from surgery, and we're told she's as active as any cat should be -- even in a foster home with another cat and a dog.

She's now available for adoption.

The Humane Society is asking for donations towards her medical cost. Another donor is matching funds up to $30,000.