Humane Society pleads with pet owners to be humane during heat wave

Humane societies are urging pet owners to be humane during the Northeast Wisconsin heat wave.

The Green Bay Campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society says it has seen some cases of heatstroke in animals recently.

On July 11, a dog died when it was locked in a hot car for hours in the Lambeau Field parking lot. The owner is facing a felony animal mistreatment charge. CLICK HERE for the full story.

The Humane Society is putting out warnings and advice for pet owners ahead of dangerously hot weather on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday's high temperature is 91. Combined with humidity it will feel like 100 degrees.

Friday's high temperature is 94. Combined with humidity it will feel like 105 degrees.

A heat advisory is issued for several counties. CLICK HERE for details. "The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible," says the National Weather Service.

The Green Bay Campus shared these tips for keeping your animals safe, happy and healthy:

• Never leave an animal alone in a vehicle, because overheating can kill him. The inside of a vehicle can reach 160 degrees in mere minutes, even with the windows cracked.

• Take walks in early morning or after sunset. On especially hot days, any outdoor exercise should be brief and in the cooler hours.

• Test the pavement with your palm. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their paws.

• Never leave an animal out in the sun. Always ensure they have access to shade and plenty of fresh water.

• Regulate the temperature inside your home. Use AC, fans, or give access to cooler areas like a basement or darker room with tile floors.

• Take extra precautions for old, overweight or snub-nosed dogs in hot weather. Boston terriers, Pekingese, Pugs, Lhasa Apsos, Shih tzus and Bulldogs are especially vulnerable. Dogs with heart or lung diseases should be closely monitored.

• Watch for signs of heat stroke. These include panting, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, rapid pulse, bright red gums, and blue tongue or lips.

• Treat heat stroke immediately. Move them to a cool place and lower their body temperature with cool (NOT icy) water, then contact your veterinarian.

Contact the Green Bay Campus by visiting their website: https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

