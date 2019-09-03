Humana hiring 200 in De Pere

Humana is looking to hire 200 full-time customer service representatives in De Pere.

The health insurer says the positions will support its individual Medicare service and the positions offer the potential to work from home.

The job involves answering inbound phone calls or written questions from customers.

Humana is hosting an open house on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its De Pere building on Employers Boulevard.

Phone interviews are also available.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online at careers.humana.com.