Human remains in Marinette County house fire identified

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says the body found after a house fire Monday morning has been positively identified.

The autopsy identified the person as 85-year-old June Snyder.

The sheriff's office expected the remains were the elderly woman who lived at the home on Snyder Road.

A resident of the Town of Wagner reported a home on fire in the area at 12:40 a.m. Monday. The sheriff's office says the home was in a secluded area with no close residences.

The house fire spread to grass and woods.

The official cause of the fire and the cause of Snyder's death are still under investigation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.