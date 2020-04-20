Human remains found after Marinette County house fire

Human remains were discovered at the site of a house fire in Marinette County Monday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says the remains are believed to be an elderly woman who lived at the home. Investigators are still working to make positive identification and notify family before the name is released.

At about 12:40 a.m., firefighters and first responders were called to Snyder Road in the Town of Wagner. A resident reported a home on fire in the area.

The Sheriff's Office says the home was in a secluded area with no close residences.

The house burned down. The fire spread to grass and woods.

"Human remains were located and are believed to be that of an elderly female who is believed to live and be at the residence alone," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wagner Fire, Wausaukee Fire, Grover Porterfield Fire, Mellen Township Fire, Wauksaukee Rescue, Wisconsin Public Services, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.